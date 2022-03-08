Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

MLCO stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 188,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,269. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.