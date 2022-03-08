Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.90. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2,956 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.