Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00242616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001956 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

