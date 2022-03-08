Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,261.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00254669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

