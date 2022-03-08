Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.29. 36,627,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

