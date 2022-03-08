Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $301.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Shares of FB opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $187.28 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average of $318.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

