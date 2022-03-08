Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $77,137.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,848,992 coins and its circulating supply is 79,848,894 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.