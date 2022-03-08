Metronome Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $30,058.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.45 or 0.06673094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,264.07 or 0.99797362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,897,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,752,465 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

