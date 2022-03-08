MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 19,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

