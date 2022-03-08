MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of MGIC Investment worth $61,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 28.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 401,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.