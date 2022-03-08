MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Cap of $628,164.44

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $628,164.44 and $25.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083142 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,360,251 coins and its circulating supply is 172,058,323 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

