Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.59. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 13,304 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

