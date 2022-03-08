MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 34,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,747,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $740.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

