Millennium Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of MorphoSys worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

