Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $21.41. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 1,603 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

