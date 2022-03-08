Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $21.41. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 1,603 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
