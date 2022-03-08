MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $13.34 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $144.37 million and $219,348.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $13.34 or 0.00034878 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00232697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,822,628 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

