Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $768.81 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $768.81 million and approximately $40.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 398,522,073 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.