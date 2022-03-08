Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $768.81 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $768.81 million and $40.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 398,522,073 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

