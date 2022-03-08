Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.