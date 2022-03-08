Mirrored Tesla Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336,296.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $7.81 million and $336,296.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $889.31 or 0.02281097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 8,781 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

