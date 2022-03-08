Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $7.12 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.62 or 0.00222283 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.12 million and $942,870.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,160 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

