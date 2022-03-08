Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

