Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

