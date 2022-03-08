Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.
About Mirvac Group
