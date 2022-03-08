Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

