Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,329,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock remained flat at $$6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

