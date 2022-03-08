Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.61% of Model N worth $39,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 7,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

