Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Critical Comparison

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Momentive Global and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 4.78 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -16.99 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.83 -$24.95 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34% Taboola.com N/A -7.32% -3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Momentive Global and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $37.10, indicating a potential upside of 163.12%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 127.06%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

