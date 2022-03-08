Monero Classic One Day Volume Reaches $27,120.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $27,120.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00440003 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

