MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Sells $230,224.02 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,070. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.