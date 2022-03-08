Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYSRF shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.