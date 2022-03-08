MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $10,842,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92.

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30.

Shares of MDB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. 2,668,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

