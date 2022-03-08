MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

MDB stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.