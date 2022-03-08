MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.51)-($0.29) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.151-$1.181 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $539.94.

MDB stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MongoDB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

