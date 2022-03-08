MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. 2,631,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.06. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.94.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,530 shares of company stock valued at $77,572,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

