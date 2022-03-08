MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,976. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.06. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $539.94.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,530 shares of company stock valued at $77,572,439. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

