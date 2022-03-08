MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $263-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $539.94.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. 2,668,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

