Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will post $360.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $254.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

MPWR stock opened at $381.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.74. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

