Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $29,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

