Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $196.10

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 205.80 ($2.70), with a volume of 471935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.80 ($2.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.18. The firm has a market cap of £700.65 million and a PE ratio of 128.63.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,481.13).

About Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

