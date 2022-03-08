Morgan Stanley Cuts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $187.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

GPI opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,521. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

