Morgan Stanley Cuts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $97.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of HLI opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

