Morgan Stanley Cuts Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $35.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.