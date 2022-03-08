Morgan Stanley Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $108.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

