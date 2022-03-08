Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

