Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
