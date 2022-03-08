Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $216.51 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.