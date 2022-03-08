MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 13,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,627,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Specifically, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.