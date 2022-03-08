Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

COOP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 935,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,372. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 404.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

