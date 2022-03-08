mStable USD (MUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $801,559.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and approximately $801,559.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.62 or 0.99906834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00073139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022360 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00268865 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

