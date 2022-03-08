Multiplier (BMXX) Price Tops $0.0114

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $11,513.40 and approximately $21.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

