Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $207.50

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €207.50 ($225.54) and last traded at €220.20 ($239.35), with a volume of 1257323 shares. The stock had previously closed at €209.15 ($227.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €264.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €253.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

