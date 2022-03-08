Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $207.50

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €207.50 ($225.54) and last traded at €220.20 ($239.35), with a volume of 1257323 shares. The stock had previously closed at €209.15 ($227.34).
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €264.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €253.88.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)
Recommended Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.